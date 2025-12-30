iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $690.91 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $694.70. The company has a market cap of $725.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $656.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

