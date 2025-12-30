33,427 Shares in Simplify Barrier Income ETF $SBAR Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Barrier Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SBAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of Simplify Barrier Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,517,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,842,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Get Simplify Barrier Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Barrier Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of SBAR stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.21. Simplify Barrier Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

About Simplify Barrier Income ETF

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds – Simplify Barrier Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Simplify Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, it invests directly, through derivatives and through other funds in stocks of companies operating across consumer discretionary, communication services, consumer staples, energy, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate and utilities sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Barrier Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Barrier Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.