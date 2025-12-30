Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 18,126 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,126 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 45.25%.The firm had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.890 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: EPRT) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.