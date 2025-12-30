Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Up 0.1%

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $273.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 26.92%.The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA increased their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.