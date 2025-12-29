Short Interest in SemiLEDS Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) Rises By 77.6%

SemiLEDS Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,308 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the November 30th total of 11,997 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of LEDS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.62. 9,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. SemiLEDS has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.37.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SemiLEDS in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

SemiLEDS Corp. is a developer and manufacturer of high-performance light?emitting diode (LED) solutions serving a range of commercial, industrial and specialty markets. The company designs, packages and sells both white and ultraviolet LED products that are used in applications such as general illumination, horticultural lighting, architectural accent lighting and specialty curing or sterilization processes. SemiLEDS’ product portfolio encompasses single?die high?power LEDs, multi?chip arrays and custom modules tailored to specific customer requirements.

Leveraging in?house research and development capabilities, SemiLEDS focuses on delivering advanced thermal management, high luminous efficacy and long operational lifetimes in its LED offerings.

