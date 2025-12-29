Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Short Interest Down 37.7% in December

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 492,682 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 790,305 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,718,695 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,718,695 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Inspire Veterinary Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IVP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspire Veterinary Partners stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IVP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 202,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.57% of Inspire Veterinary Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVP traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,210,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,915,140. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $279,786.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter. Inspire Veterinary Partners had a negative net margin of 76.75% and a negative return on equity of 520.34%.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Veterinary Partners is a veterinary services company that acquires and operates a network of affiliated veterinary hospitals across the United States. The company offers a comprehensive range of small animal care services including routine wellness exams, preventive care, surgical procedures, dental care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing. By partnering with local practice owners, Inspire Veterinary Partners seeks to maintain the clinical autonomy and culture of each hospital while providing centralized support in areas such as human resources, purchasing, marketing and technology.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Inspire Veterinary Partners entered the public markets through a business combination in mid-2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.