Short Interest in K-Tech Solutions Company Limited (NASDAQ:KMRK) Drops By 32.7%

K-Tech Solutions Company Limited (NASDAQ:KMRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,204 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 32,993 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,116 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,116 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on K-Tech Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

K-Tech Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 27,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13. K-Tech Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

We are principally engaged in the design, development, testing and sale of a diverse portfolio of toy products ranging from simple plastic toy products to more complex electromechanical toy products. Our solution services span across the entire development stage of toy products from design, prototype testing, production management, quality control to after-sales services. We specialize in the development of infant and pre-school educational toys and learning kits. We started our operation in 2016 and have developed relationships with our customers mainly located in European and North American countries which possess renowned brands and intellectual properties in toy products.

