Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Declines By 32.6%

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,789 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 2,653 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,008 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,008 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDN stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $42.33. 9,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,740. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.84.

About Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics. PDN was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.