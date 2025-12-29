Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Declines By 32.6%

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,789 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 2,653 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,008 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,008 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PDN stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $42.33. 9,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,740. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.84.
About Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics. PDN was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
