iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Short Interest Down 31.9% in December

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 142,630 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 209,416 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,095 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 277,595.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 24,248,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,335,000 after buying an additional 24,239,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.97. 102,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,063. The company has a market cap of $624.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $56.77.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

