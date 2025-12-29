S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 18% – Should You Buy?

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) rose 18% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.90 and last traded at GBX 19. Approximately 8,396,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 2,688,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.10.

S4 Capital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting S4 Capital this week:

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Heavy volume and strong buying pushed the stock higher, suggesting renewed investor interest or short-covering that could sustain momentum in the near term. S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 16.4% – Here’s What Happened

Heavy volume and strong buying pushed the stock higher, suggesting renewed investor interest or short-covering that could sustain momentum in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: The article notes there was no explicit RNS or corporate announcement tied to the spike, meaning the move may be market-driven and could reverse if not backed by fundamental news. Watch for an official trading update or regulatory filing before assuming a sustained turnaround. S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 16.4% – Here’s What Happened

The article notes there was no explicit RNS or corporate announcement tied to the spike, meaning the move may be market-driven and could reverse if not backed by fundamental news. Watch for an official trading update or regulatory filing before assuming a sustained turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals remain a concern: the company has a negative P/E, a high debt-to-equity ratio and a market cap that leaves it sensitive to swings; technicals show the 50-day average below the 200-day, so any rally could be short-lived without concrete operational improvement. S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 16.4% – Here’s What Happened

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 40 to GBX 38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 26 to GBX 24 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 29.

S4 Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S4 Capital news, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

S4 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.