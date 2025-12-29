Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells 281,250 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 281,250 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $22,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

CRWV stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.92. 13,961,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,745,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion and a PE ratio of -51.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.48. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. CoreWeave’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

