NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) CAO Louise Frederika Kooij Sells 75,117 Shares of Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 75,117 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $2,719,986.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,150. This represents a 83.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Louise Frederika Kooij also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

On Friday, December 26th, Louise Frederika Kooij sold 43,872 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,548,681.60.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Louise Frederika Kooij sold 26,011 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $928,072.48.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.02. 372,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma ( NASDAQ:NAMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 627.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. Equities research analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small?molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small?molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.