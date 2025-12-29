Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Trading Down 12.1% – Should You Sell?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) traded down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.39 and last traded at GBX 8.39. Approximately 26,150,145 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 9,689,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.54.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 66.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of -0.36.

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c. 1.6 billion barrels of ANS crude and 6.6 Tcf of associated natural gas. The Company owns 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres.

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of approximately $5 per barrel of recoverable resources by end 2028.

