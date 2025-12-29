Short Interest in Nova Minerals Ltd (NASDAQ:NVA) Grows By 86.8%

Nova Minerals Ltd (NASDAQ:NVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,206,728 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the November 30th total of 646,170 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 899,236 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 899,236 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nova Minerals Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Nova Minerals stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. 1,110,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59. Nova Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova Minerals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Minerals during the third quarter worth $285,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nova Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Nova Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $984,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nova Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nova Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Nova Minerals

Nova Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company organized to identify, acquire and advance high-quality gold and battery metals projects. The company’s flagship asset is the Estelle Gold Project in Alaska’s prolific Tintina Gold Province, where it has conducted extensive drilling programs to delineate large, near-surface oxide gold deposits. Nova Minerals applies modern exploration techniques and geophysical surveys to expand its resource base and target additional high-grade zones across its landholding.

Since listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker NVA, the company has focused on advancing its Alaska portfolio through systematic drilling, metallurgical test work and early-stage economic studies.

