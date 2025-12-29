Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,970,344 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the November 30th total of 1,033,025 shares. Approximately 142.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,033,235 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,033,235 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 142.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Momentus Price Performance

NASDAQ MNTS traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.95. 520,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,392. Momentus has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $174.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $6.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($19.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MNTS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Momentus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Momentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Momentus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Momentus stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,968 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.03% of Momentus worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc is a space logistics and in-space transportation company that develops and operates orbital transfer vehicles (OTVs) to move satellites and other payloads between orbits. Its core offering, the Vigoride platform, uses a proprietary water plasma propulsion system to provide sustainable, high-efficiency thrust for a range of orbital maneuvers. The company’s solutions are designed to enable flexible deployment and repositioning of satellites after launch, assisting satellite operators in optimizing mission lifespans and orbital slots.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Momentus has pursued a path of technology demonstration and commercialization.

Further Reading

