Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.9210. Approximately 5,401,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,112,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 4.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 198,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,083,660.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 748,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,794.96. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $10,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,606,443.60. This trade represents a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,291,934 shares of company stock valued at $13,627,944. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,512,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,513,000 after buying an additional 1,757,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 113.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,846 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 1,117.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,943,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,291 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $19,737,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,753,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.