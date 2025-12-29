Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $294.50 and last traded at $294.37. 25,924,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 23,944,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.48. The stock has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,568,696.16. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 384,300 shares of company stock worth $83,974,468 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

