Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Here’s Why

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 28.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 148,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 126,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Up 14.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$6.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Rokmaster Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.