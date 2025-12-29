BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.65 and last traded at C$20.65, with a volume of 40787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.61.

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.42.

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of dividend paying Canadian companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation, while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. To achieve investment objective the ETF will primarily invest in and hold dividend paying equity securities of Canadian companies. The selected companies will have the potential for long-term capital appreciation. Securities will be selected using a rules based methodology that considers dividend growth, yield, and payout ratio.

