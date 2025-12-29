Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.2680. 100,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 243,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

CRESY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $762.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $230.87 million for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 18.98%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.6293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 531.0%. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud SAC.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in agribusiness and real estate activities. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Cresud operates through a network of subsidiaries focused on crop production, livestock breeding and sustainability initiatives. The company’s agricultural arm cultivates major row crops such as soybeans, corn and wheat, and maintains a sizeable cattle herd across its extensive landholdings.

In its farming operations, Cresud emphasizes soil management, water resource optimization and technological integration.

