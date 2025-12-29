WorthPointe LLC Has $28.64 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 10.7% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WorthPointe LLC owned about 0.29% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $28,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 62,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $294,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $113.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $113.46.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

