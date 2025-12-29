Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ: PRAX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/29/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $843.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $507.00.
- 12/22/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines was given a new $750.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/15/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.
- 12/12/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines was given a new $313.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 12/9/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.
- 12/9/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $760.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $540.00.
- 12/8/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 12/8/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines was given a new $507.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research.
- 12/8/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $251.00 to $353.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $360.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $304.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $303.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/5/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.
- 12/5/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/5/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $499.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/5/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines was given a new $304.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 12/5/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $258.00.
- 12/1/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/25/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $258.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/19/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/18/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines was given a new $424.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/13/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $232.00 to $258.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $540.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/6/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $73.00 to $77.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at Praxis Precision Medicines
In related news, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $2,612,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,699.36. The trade was a 56.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 25,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $4,852,351.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,450.88. The trade was a 54.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company’s pipeline includes several lead candidates at various stages of development.
