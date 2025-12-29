Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ: PRAX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/29/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $843.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $507.00.

12/22/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines was given a new $750.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/15/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

12/12/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines was given a new $313.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/9/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

12/9/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $760.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $540.00.

12/8/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/8/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines was given a new $507.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research.

12/8/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $251.00 to $353.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $360.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $304.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $303.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

12/5/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $499.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines was given a new $304.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

12/5/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $258.00.

12/1/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $258.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/18/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines was given a new $424.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/13/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $232.00 to $258.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $540.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $73.00 to $77.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Praxis Precision Medicines

In related news, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $2,612,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,699.36. The trade was a 56.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 25,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $4,852,351.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,450.88. The trade was a 54.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision therapies for disorders driven by neuronal excitability. The company applies translational neuroscience and genetic insights to design small molecule drugs that target specific ion channels and receptor subtypes implicated in neurological and psychiatric conditions. Its research aims to address unmet needs in rare epilepsies, essential tremor, treatment-resistant depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

The company’s pipeline includes several lead candidates at various stages of development.

