Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 5,067 Shares of Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Logitech International by 40.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 5,833 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $703,518.13. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,516.41. This trade represents a 31.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $105.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.64 and a 200 day moving average of $104.65. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $123.01.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Logitech International from $107.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

