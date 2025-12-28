Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Grows By 134.8%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 609,625 shares, a growth of 134.8% from the November 30th total of 259,676 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,073,636 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,073,636 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NEA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. 980,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal alternative minimum tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal bonds, focusing on securities that enjoy strong credit quality and are issued by states, municipalities and public authorities across the United States.

In constructing its portfolio, NEA emphasizes bonds that are rated investment grade by one or more major rating agencies, with an aim to balance income generation and risk management.

