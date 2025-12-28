iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Short Interest Update

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 51,535 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the November 30th total of 22,622 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,006 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,006 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 597.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $883,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 53,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2,083.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1%

ISCF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.72. 24,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,870. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.84. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $41.98.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility). ISCF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

