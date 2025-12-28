Short Interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Grows By 130.4%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 153,678 shares, an increase of 130.4% from the November 30th total of 66,687 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,128 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,128 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On My Size

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.98% of My Size at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of My Size in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, My Size has an average rating of “Sell”.

My Size Stock Performance

Shares of My Size stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. 67,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.25. My Size has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. My Size had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that My Size will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is a technology company specializing in mobile measurement and dimensioning solutions designed to optimize online shopping and logistics operations. Leveraging proprietary algorithms and smartphone sensors, the company enables consumers to obtain accurate body measurements and apparel fit recommendations, while also providing carriers and warehouses with automated package dimensioning systems. By addressing pain points related to e-commerce returns and shipping inefficiencies, My Size aims to drive cost savings and improve customer satisfaction across the retail and delivery ecosystems.

The company’s flagship offering, MySizeID™, is a mobile application and software development kit (SDK) that integrates with e-commerce platforms to guide shoppers to the correct garment size.

