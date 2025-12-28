NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,668 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 4,173 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of NSTS Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NSTS Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 9.89% of NSTS Bancorp worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NSTS Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NSTS Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NSTS Bancorp Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NSTS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,049. NSTS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $63.04 million, a P/E ratio of -100.25 and a beta of 0.13.

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago.

