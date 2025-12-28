Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Update

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 159,959 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the November 30th total of 253,459 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,026 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,026 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Identiv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Identiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Identiv Price Performance

Identiv stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Identiv has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 76.15%. Analysts forecast that Identiv will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc (NASDAQ: INVE) is a global provider of physical security and secure identification solutions, delivering hardware and software platforms that protect people, property and assets. Founded in 1969 through the establishment of Hirsch Electronics and later rebranded as Identiv in 2008, the company has evolved to address the convergence of physical and digital security in an increasingly connected world.

The company’s product portfolio spans RFID and NFC reader modules, smart card and credential technologies, access control hardware, secure IoT connectivity, and contactless identification solutions.

