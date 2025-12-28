Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 138,652 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the November 30th total of 217,364 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,960 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 362,960 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISNPY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $41.65 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.9325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 445.0%. Intesa Sanpaolo’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Intesa Sanpaolo is an Italian banking group formed in 2007 through the merger of Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. The group is one of Italy’s largest financial institutions, serving a wide range of clients from individual retail customers to large corporations and institutional investors. Its long heritage traces to several regional banks and savings institutions that became part of the consolidated group, giving it a prominent role in the Italian financial system.

The company operates across multiple business lines, including retail banking (current accounts, deposits, mortgages and consumer loans), corporate and investment banking (cash management, lending, capital markets and advisory), private banking and wealth management, asset management and insurance.

