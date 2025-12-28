AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and traded as high as $11.98. AGF Management shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGFMF shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGF Management in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AGF Management in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AGF Management in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGFMF

AGF Management Stock Performance

AGF Management Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is a Canadian-based investment management firm that offers a broad suite of products and services to retail, institutional and private wealth clients. The company’s core offerings include mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), managed solutions and separately managed accounts. AGF’s investment platforms span equity, fixed-income, multi-asset and alternative strategies, allowing clients to access active management and customized portfolio solutions.

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Toronto, AGF Management operates additional offices in Montreal and other locations across Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.