Integrated Drilling Equipment (OTCMKTS:IRIG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRIG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Integrated Drilling Equipment shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. manufactures drilling rigs, rig control systems, and rig components; and provides rig refurbishment and reconfiguration services for contract drilling companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electrical Products and Services, and Drilling Products and Services. The Electrical Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, installs, and services rig electrical and control systems, such as silicon controlled rectifier units, variable frequency drive units, electrical cabling, lighting systems, closed circuit video systems, gas and fire detection systems, and communication systems.

