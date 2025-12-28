Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Shares Sold by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,750 shares during the quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $16,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5,950.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 88.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 28,134 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $2,000,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,212.93. This trade represents a 41.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $2,606,919.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,554.18. The trade was a 48.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,538. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.79. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $69.21 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.29 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

