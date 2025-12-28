Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.88 and traded as low as $3.73. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $3.7450, with a volume of 712,671 shares changing hands.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE: HIO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in high-yield and other fixed-income securities. The Fund’s portfolio is actively managed by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of Franklin Templeton, and may include below-investment-grade corporate debt, emerging-market sovereign and corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- Nvidia x 1,000,000
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.