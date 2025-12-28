Comparing Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) & Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL)

Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL – Get Free Report) and Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Skyline Builders Group and Sterling Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Skyline Builders Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyline Builders Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sterling Infrastructure 0 0 3 1 3.25

Sterling Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $460.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.32%. Given Sterling Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Infrastructure is more favorable than Skyline Builders Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyline Builders Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sterling Infrastructure $2.12 billion 4.60 $257.46 million $10.20 31.03

This table compares Skyline Builders Group and Sterling Infrastructure”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sterling Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Skyline Builders Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skyline Builders Group and Sterling Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyline Builders Group N/A N/A N/A Sterling Infrastructure 14.14% 29.81% 12.40%

Summary

Sterling Infrastructure beats Skyline Builders Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyline Builders Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd. operates as an exempted limited liability company. It operates business through its subsidiary, Kin Chiu Engineering Limited, which provides construction activities include public civil engineering works, such as road and drainage works in Hong Kong. The company was founded on June 25, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors. The Transportation Solutions segment is involved in the development of infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads. The Building Solutions segment provides residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work for developers and general contractors, as well as provides plumbing services for residential builds. The company was formerly known as Sterling Construction Company, Inc. and changed its name to Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. in June 2022. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Builders Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Builders Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.