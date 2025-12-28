Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 32,690 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,690 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.68 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $20.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.0287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCP was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

