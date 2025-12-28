Matthews International Capital Management LLC Invests $3.05 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000. Lam Research makes up approximately 0.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 75,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,476,000. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.21.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $178.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

