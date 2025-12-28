TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Acquires 5,494 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $767.00 to $768.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $784.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $703.50 and a 200 day moving average of $610.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $792.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

