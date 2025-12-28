Oracle Corporation $ORCL Holdings Trimmed by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 5.9% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,275,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,461 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $731,512,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,932,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,722 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Oracle by 840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $198.00 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $568.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.89.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 131,346 shares of company stock worth $36,129,646 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $380.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Oracle from $364.00 to $339.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.72.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

