HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $48.94 Million Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,839 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $48,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,645,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,680,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,882,000 after buying an additional 47,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,143,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,862,000 after acquiring an additional 573,361 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 999,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 671,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.28.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

