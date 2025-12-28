Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $17.39 Million Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,931,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,387,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 47.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 215,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 154,182 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 100,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 124,047 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $895,619.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 111,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,679.92. The trade was a 52.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 148,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,071,679.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 231,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,336.08. This trade represents a 39.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,007,421 shares of company stock valued at $7,068,789. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 0.8%

PTON stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.46.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

