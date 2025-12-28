Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,902 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $11,839,824,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 581,880.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,044,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Tesla by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,339,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $475.19 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 316.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $444.97 and its 200 day moving average is $386.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.50.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

