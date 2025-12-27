GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,792 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the November 30th total of 6,150 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,069 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 89,069 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML – Free Report) by 298.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 4.30% of GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (QCML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Qualcomm Inc(QCOM) stock. QCML was launched on Feb 13, 2025 and is issued by GraniteShares.

