AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Short Interest Update

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,091 shares, an increase of 317.7% from the November 30th total of 2,655 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AEye Stock Up 38.8%

NASDAQ LIDRW opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

About AEye

AEye, Inc is an artificial perception company specializing in advanced LiDAR-based vision systems designed to enhance the safety and autonomy of vehicles and machines. Through the integration of hardware, software and machine learning algorithms, the company delivers real-time detection, classification and ranging capabilities. Its offerings address the growing demand for reliable sensing solutions in applications such as autonomous driving, advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS), robotics, mapping and industrial automation.

The company’s flagship platform, 4Sight, combines adaptive LiDAR sensors with a software-defined sensing architecture to provide customizable field-of-view, range and resolution.

