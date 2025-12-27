Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 5,552 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $714,801,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,592,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,652,000 after acquiring an additional 64,745 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,001,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,733,000 after acquiring an additional 170,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,899,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,344,000 after purchasing an additional 166,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,483,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after purchasing an additional 450,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $257.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $189.63 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $178.64 and a 52 week high of $234.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.43 and its 200-day moving average is $200.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Featured Articles

