Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) vs. Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR) Financial Comparison

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS – Get Free Report) and Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Doximity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Amber International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Doximity and Amber International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 0 1 0 1 3.00 Amber International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 40.72% 24.63% 21.30% Amber International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Doximity and Amber International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Doximity and Amber International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $621.33 million 13.25 $223.18 million $1.26 34.71 Amber International $32.81 million 0.54 -$29.15 million $0.04 43.75

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Amber International. Doximity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amber International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Doximity has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amber International has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Doximity beats Amber International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company’s cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Amber International

(Get Free Report)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution. The company also provides mobile marketing solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. In addition, it offers enterprise solutions that help clients collate information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions to new retail, online education, real estate, and other sectors. The company sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with entities or marketing agencies, including marketing campaign contracts. It has a strategic collaboration with Tencent International Business Group to co-develop Smart Retail and Smart Travel SaaS solutions. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.