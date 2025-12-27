Stride, Inc. $LRN Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,670 shares during the quarter. Stride comprises about 2.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $45,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stride by 10.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,782,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,731,000 after purchasing an additional 165,775 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Stride by 88.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,804,000 after acquiring an additional 510,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stride by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,009,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,858,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Stock Performance

Stride stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.61 and a 52 week high of $171.17.

Key Stride News

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Stride had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Stride this week:

Stride says it is expanding its digital learning solutions globally — a business development that supports long?term growth and international revenue diversification. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Multiple national law firms (including Levi & Korsinsky, Glancy Prongay & Murray, Bronstein, Faruqi, Schall and others) have filed or are soliciting investors to join a class action covering purchases from Oct. 22, 2024 through Oct. 28, 2025; they're urging motions to be filed by Jan. 12, 2026 — increasing the likelihood of consolidated litigation, legal expenses and management distraction. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: At least one firm highlights that the stock suffered a very large drop (reported as ~50–54%), alleging undisclosed operational failures — language that can raise the perceived severity of claims and pressure the stock and management further. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Additional firms (Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Rosen, BFA and others) are publicizing the case and urging investor contact — broad advertising by plaintiff firms can accelerate claim consolidation and amplify short?term selling pressure. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on Stride and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company’s blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

