SWS Partners Has $3.96 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

SWS Partners lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.9% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4,500.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $873,578.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 396,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,557,339.42. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 384,300 shares of company stock worth $83,974,468. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wedbush set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $284.79 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $290.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.70. The company has a market cap of $320.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 FY2026 results and guidance surprised to the upside (revenue, EPS, record free cash flow) and management signaled continued AI / HBM demand and accelerating momentum — this is the core bullish engine behind recent price strength and analyst upgrades. Read More.

Q1 FY2026 results and guidance surprised to the upside (revenue, EPS, record free cash flow) and management signaled continued AI / HBM demand and accelerating momentum — this is the core bullish engine behind recent price strength and analyst upgrades. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Shares extended a record?high streak (multiday highs) as traders bought the earnings narrative and AI memory tailwinds; that momentum lifted MU into many “top stock” and “start strong” lists for 2026. Read More.

Shares extended a record?high streak (multiday highs) as traders bought the earnings narrative and AI memory tailwinds; that momentum lifted MU into many “top stock” and “start strong” lists for 2026. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage and media pieces highlighting Micron as a key beneficiary of the AI/memory supercycle (and as a hardware pick ahead of a gadget/AI boom) are supporting buying interest and raised price targets. Read More.

Brokerage and media pieces highlighting Micron as a key beneficiary of the AI/memory supercycle (and as a hardware pick ahead of a gadget/AI boom) are supporting buying interest and raised price targets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry roundup articles list MU among undervalued/strong hardware names to watch for 2026; useful for longer?term positioning but less likely to move intraday volume materially. Read More.

Industry roundup articles list MU among undervalued/strong hardware names to watch for 2026; useful for longer?term positioning but less likely to move intraday volume materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Similar thematic pieces group MU with other hardware/AI winners for 2026; these reinforce narrative exposure to AI memory demand but are broader market commentary rather than company?specific catalysts. Read More.

Similar thematic pieces group MU with other hardware/AI winners for 2026; these reinforce narrative exposure to AI memory demand but are broader market commentary rather than company?specific catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer pieces on monetizing MU shares (covered income strategies) reflect retail interest and higher retail participation after the run, but these are tactical/derivative stories rather than fundamental drivers. Read More.

Consumer pieces on monetizing MU shares (covered income strategies) reflect retail interest and higher retail participation after the run, but these are tactical/derivative stories rather than fundamental drivers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A company director recently sold about $1.32M of MU stock — a potential trigger for short?term profit taking and an item some investors watch as a cautionary signal (though size is modest vs. market cap). Read More.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.