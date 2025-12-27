SWS Partners Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. $C

SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMB Wealth Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.1% during the third quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regulatory relief, progress on the Banamex stake sale and growing turnaround optimism are boosting Citi’s valuation narrative — investors view these developments as freeing capital and reducing legacy overhang, supporting a re-rate. Citigroup (C): Valuation Check After Regulatory Relief, Banamex Stake Sale Progress and Turnaround Optimism

Regulatory relief, progress on the Banamex stake sale and growing turnaround optimism are boosting Citi’s valuation narrative — investors view these developments as freeing capital and reducing legacy overhang, supporting a re-rate. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage notes Citi can benefit from an eventual Fed easing cycle — lower funding costs and stronger loan demand would help net interest margins and fee income across big banks, giving Citi upside if macro shifts as expected. The Zacks Analyst Blog Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citigroup

Analyst coverage notes Citi can benefit from an eventual Fed easing cycle — lower funding costs and stronger loan demand would help net interest margins and fee income across big banks, giving Citi upside if macro shifts as expected. Positive Sentiment: Recent sessions showed Citi outperforming peers on bouts of buying interest, indicating pockets of accumulation from traders expecting the turnaround story to play out. Citigroup Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Recent sessions showed Citi outperforming peers on bouts of buying interest, indicating pockets of accumulation from traders expecting the turnaround story to play out. Neutral Sentiment: Market-support readings and technicals are mixed — some analyses flag that Citi’s momentum indicators and short-interest/market-structure signals leave room for consolidation instead of a clean breakout. Is Citigroup Inc Gaining or Losing Market Support?

Market-support readings and technicals are mixed — some analyses flag that Citi’s momentum indicators and short-interest/market-structure signals leave room for consolidation instead of a clean breakout. Negative Sentiment: Execution risk and headline sensitivity remain — delays or a smaller-than-expected Banamex sale, plus below-average trading volume and profit-taking after a strong run, can pressure the stock even with positive fundamentals. (Related coverage on the Banamex/regulatory story above.)

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $120.40 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $122.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

