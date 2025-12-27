First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 85,597 shares, an increase of 481.9% from the November 30th total of 14,710 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,873 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 96,873 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 50.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 724,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 92.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 392,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 188,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 302,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF alerts:

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of AFLG stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $39.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $449.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.96.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.