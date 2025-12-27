ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Shares Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 174,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 39,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Stock Up 1.6%

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group is a global medical products and technologies company focused on developing therapies and technologies for the management of chronic health conditions. The company’s portfolio spans four core business areas—Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Continence & Critical Care, and Infusion Devices—which are designed to improve patient outcomes and enhance quality of life for people living with long-term health challenges. ConvaTec’s product range includes proprietary wound dressings, ostomy and continence management systems, and safety-engineered infusion sets.

Headquartered in Reading, United Kingdom, ConvaTec serves customers in over 100 countries through a network of manufacturing, distribution, and customer support operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.